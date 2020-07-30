Hola! It’s International Friendship Day. On this day, people send greetings to their friends and exchange gifts. It is a day to acknowledge the role your close friends play in your life. Children also tie friendship bands on each others’ wrists.

Although this year, they might have to give it a miss due to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. But, there’s always an alternative solution to all the problems. How about taking the help of some social networking sites and wishing your friends virtually this year? To make it more special, you can recite a poem or pen down a heartfelt note for your friend. We should never miss an opportunity to reconnect with friends and what better day to take the initiative.

Here are a few quotes which you can send to your friends and let them know how special they are to you.

A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.

Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.

“Friendship like ours doesn’t solve life challenges but because of our friendship I know the challenges are not mine alone.” – C Sampson

There are just so many people around me but only one person that allows me to be myself is you. This special day is entirely for the person I call my best friend.

“You’re my bread when I’m hungry, you’re my shelter from troubled winds, you’re my anchor in life’s ocean, but most of all you’re my best friend” – Don Williams