Festivals are meant to bring the family together and Raksha Bandhan is one such festival. The traditional festival marks the inseparable bond between brothers and sisters. The term ‘Raksha Bandhan’ has been derived from Sanskrit which means ‘the knot of protection’. Deemed as an auspicious day, brothers promise to protect their sisters from all harms and troubles, while the sisters pray to God to keep their brothers safe.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan occurs on a full moon day of the Shravan month of the Hindu calendar. Though the dates may vary the festival usually falls in August. This year, the festival falls on 3 August. However, it will a low key affair due to the ongoing pandemic. But, this has become a new normal nowadays.

Here are some Rakshabandhan messages and quotes which you can share to greet your brothers and sisters on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, SMS, etc.

You are my best friend who has always been there for me. I know that whenever I need you, you will always be there for me. Thank you for all the love, care and support! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

I pray to God that our love for each other keeps growing year after year. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

We disagree. We fight. We argue. But my love for you is eternal. Happy Raksha Bandhan to you dear sister.

You mean more to me than any words can express. The countless memories I have with you are something I always cherish and appreciate. I don’t know what I would do without you! Happy Raksha Bandhan.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want to promise you my sister that no matter what happens I shall always stand by your side!

Dear Brother, while tying this Rakhi, I pray to God for your peace, happiness, and prosperity. A warm and loving person like you deserves the best of life. Happy Raksha Bandhan.