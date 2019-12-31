So, it’s almost Happy New Year 2020 and from January 1, the New Year will represent a fresh and new start. On this special occasion of New Year, one wants to care more, express love more, reverse bad feelings in old relationships or seek out new loving relationships with wishes, greetings, messages to your loved ones.

Here are some advance wishes, New Year SMS, quotes and greetings that one can send to your friends and family.

New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands. So it’s your chance to write the most beautiful story for yourself. Wish you a Happy New Year in Advance.

Always keep smiling, leave the tears behind, hold the laugh, and think of joy ’cause it’s a new year. Happy New Year in Advance.

May all the goals that you have set for yourself in the near future attain success in the upcoming year itself! Happy New Year 2020 in Advance.

Don’t wait for the luck to come to you, work hard and grab it with both hands. Happy New Year 2020 in advance.

Hope The New Year brings loads of good cheer for you, Wish you Happy New Year and good luck. Happy New Year in advance.

As this year is ending, I wish all the negativity and difficulties also end with this year and 2018 bring success and desired results for you. Advance Happy New Year 2020.

Celebrate this New Year with lots of fireworks and welcome it with a blast! Enjoy your time with friends and family. Hold the smile, let the tear go, keep the laugh, lose the pain, look for joy, and abandon the fear. Happy New Year Advance Dear.

Images to share