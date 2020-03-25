Gudi Padwa 2020 is here. According to the Hindu Calendar, Gudi Padwa is celebrated as the traditional new year for Maharashtrians. Every year, the festival is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm but is going to be a low key affair this year as the country is going through the novel Coronavirus scare.

As of now, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases of COVID-19 in India.

India is a land of varied cultures and so usually, the new year across the country is celebrated on different occasions by different communities. However, Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month, marking the reaping of Rabi crops.

The same festival, known as Ugadi is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Amidst ongoing pandemic, this year, the celebrations will be limited to home, where people will host Gudis.

For the first time in history, as Mumbai witness complete lockdown, there will be no processions on every nook and corners of the city. The Gudi is decorated using a long stick, a saree or colourful cloth along with leaves of mango, garland, flowers and sugar crystals topped with a vessel also known as Kalash(pot).

It is said that it also symbolises the victory of king Shalivahana. The Gudi also symbolises Lord Rama’s victory and happiness on Ayodhya after slaying Ravana. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was reportedly the first person who started the Gudi Padwa celebrations.

Happy Gudi Padwa and Happy New Year to one and all! Stay home and take care of your loved ones.