On Wednesday, the entire nation is celebrating Hanuman Jayanti. The day is observed as the birth of Lord Hanuman, also known as Maruti, Pawanputra, Kesari Nandan and Bajrang Bali. It is celebrated on full moon day during Chaitra month.

According to Hindu beliefs, worshipping Bajrangbali gives devotees inner strength and helps them defeat evil forces. Seeing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the entire planet needs that courage and strength to combat the deadly virus. In the time of crisis, it’s need of the hour to motivate your family and friends.

Here’s a bunch of Hanuman Jayanti messages and greetings for your loved ones, that will give them power to fight against the disease.

Wishing a very blessed and Happy Hanuman Jayanti. I wish that you follow the teachings and footsteps of Bajrang Bali for a happier and contented life.

May you earn the blessings of Bajrang Bali and have a Happy Hanuman Jayanti… May you are always successful in everything you do.

Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman.

May Hanuman ji give you confidence and strength to achieve success in your life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020.

May your actions be pure and selfless. May you be the symbol of strength for your family always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020.

Let there be peace and good health in your life. Wishing you and your family a happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020.

