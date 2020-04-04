Coronavirus is affecting us in every possible manner. It has not only made our life miserable but also forced us to live inside our homes. The deadly virus has affected more than 1.1 million people globally with over 59,000 fatalities. To avoid the situation, the Indian government has announced a 21-day complete lockdown which has restricted everyone from going out.

The pandemic has caused an economic loss globally. People, confined within the four walls of their house, are facing negativity around them. Although, there are many, who are actually trying to cope up with this, but still feel a negative environment around them. Amidst all this, there are some positive things happening. Here’s some of those positive changes taking place near you and will further increase a sense of satisfaction and positivity within you.

No pollution

The nationwide lockdown has stopped vehicles from moving since March 24 after PM Modi announced the lockdown. With this, pollution levels have gone down and recorded good air quality index.

Personal hygiene

With the increasing COVID-19 scare, people have started maintaining personal hygiene. The fear of infection has encouraged everyone to wash their hands frequently and sanitise their surroundings. These habits not only prevent us from catching any disease but also keep our surroundings clean.

Healthy habits

Nowadays, people have waved junk food and are having healthy, homemade dishes. Quarantine has also encouraged people to reduce smoking and alcohol consumption.

Family time

People are now getting more time to spend with their families. Quarantine has given everyone an opportunity to stay connected with their families. Truth to be told, the more you spend time, the stronger your relationship get.