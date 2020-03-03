Holi and International Women’s Day are just a few days away. The preparations and celebrations of the same have already begun. One must be making plans to see and walk around town with their friends and family during this festive season. But there are also a whole lot of people who don’t like the idea of celebrating Holi. We’ve listed down some places where you can visit and enjoy both International Women’s Day and Holi.

Moonstone Hammock

This year, paint your Holi with the colours of adventure, music, togetherness and memories that you will cherish for a lifetime, with Moonstone Hammock. Celebrate the spirit of Holi with traditional bonfire, Bollywood songs by live acoustic band, barbeque and many more.

What: Rang 2020

When: March 7th to March 8th 2020

Where: Moonstone Hammock, Karjat

Select CITYWALK

It brings in an array of celebrations for Women’s Day. To kick off the celebrations we bring to you a special screening for Erin Brockovich, an award-winning Hollywood biographical film. This movie is an inspiration and dedicated to women achievers in a changing society who are willing to stand up for what is right.

What: Movie of the month – Erin Brockovich

When: March 8th 2020

Timings: 7:00 PM onwards

Where: The Plaza, Ground Floor

The Meghalayan Age- 2020

A special one of a kind tourism festival by Meghalayan Tourism and E Factor is all set to showcase its natural and adventurous wares to the world for the very first time. This festival will truly be incredible with the major attraction of the Hot Air Balloon Rides, Caving for the adrenaline junkies, and an experience of the unadulterated ‘Meghalayan’ way of life.

What: ‘The Meghalayan Age- 2020’

When: March 7th to March 15th, 2020

Where: Wenfield in Thadlaskein in West Jaintia Hills