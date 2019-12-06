Winter is already here. With it comes high spirit and festive cheer. With today’s hectic life, couples rarely get an opportunity to spend some quality time together. And when they do, a major chunk of the time is spent deciding the place. By the time it is decided, the urge to do anything is gone. Here are a few places to take your beloved on a fine-dine date.

Yellow Brick Road-Alfresco

Yellow Brick Road – Alfresco is a multi-cuisine restaurant in New Delhi, which has an incredible range of International and Indian grills to offer. The patrons of Ambassador Hotel can celebrate the flamboyant preparations and distinctive, authentic tastes curated specially by a team of chefs to woo its guests with the best of winter delights.

Venue: Yellow Brick Road Alfresco, Ambassador, New Delhi – IHCL SeleQtions

Date: 7th December 2019 onwards

Time: 12:30 hrs to 11:45 hrs

Price: A la Carte menu, as per selection

Mohan Mahal, JW Marriot

Architecturally inspired from the Sheesh Mahal at Amber Fort, the Mohan Mahal at JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa is illuminated only with soft flickering candlelight and mirror décor which lends a pristine atmosphere of refined elegance and setting the scene for an unforgettably special romantic evening. Enjoy the illuminating ambience and intricate flavours of the scrumptious exclusive Rajasthani cuisine at the place.

Venue: Mohan Mahal, JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa

Date: 9thDec-15th Dec

Time: 7:00PM-11:00PM

Price: 7000 + taxes for couple