What if one was told that you will be charged for every stupid question you ask at a restaurant? Sounds funny! Isn’t? But this is actually true. Believe us. Tom’s Diner restaurant in Denver, US has been doing it for the past 20 years.

The matter came to light when a Twitter user, with the handle @ jfcarpio, shared the picture of a food bill of the restaurant Tom’s Diner. Ever since being made available online, the photo has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Tom’s Diner In Denver Charges Customers That Ask Stupid Questionshttps://t.co/lsj2njL2tE pic.twitter.com/prl8PzMFtO — JFC (@jfcarpio) January 8, 2020

In the food bill, one can see that apart from mashed potatoes and chicken tender basket, the customer was also charged $0.38 (Rs 27) for asking a ‘stupid question’.

After knowing this, we checked the restaurant’s menu on Zomato, and in the sides section, saw that the ‘Stupid question’ is actually listed on it.

That’s not all! It seems like, humour is a popular item on their menu. According to a picture shared by an Instagram user, the menu of Tom’s Diner restaurant has more humorous listings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jonnie (@jonnieb_long) on Feb 16, 2019 at 3:22am PST

The restaurant has been doing this for entertainment purposes.