Christmas is just around the corner. With it, people are prepping to decorate their homes, offices and much more. Christmas tree is one of the most important elements of the festive season. It acts as a focal point in your house during Christmas, which actually makes perfect sense. There’s always room for a classic tree in one’s living room. But just think about an empty Christmas tree, will it look nice? No!

There are plenty of cherished ways to make your Christmas tree come to life this holiday season and create a look your family will love. One can opt for various DIY decorations. Head to the craft store to pick up the rest of the necessary supplies including ornaments, garland, tree skirts, tree toppers, twinkle lights, and more add-ons. There are the absolute best Christmas tree decorations that your holiday home deserves. Truthfully, you don’t need to go overboard to impress your guests this year.

Here are some DIY ideas to decorate your Christmas tree:

The Christmas tree and collection of vintage ornaments in your living room are all-natural elements. The tree is perfected by a vintage tree topper.

Keep a table at the entryway and decorate it with a mini balsam fir with a plaid bow, cranberry garland and clip-on candlesticks.

All-White spruce will attract your visitors as it will form a abase for sparkling snowflakes, pastel baubles, ice-skate topper, etc.

One can go for a red plaid fun theme for the living room around Christmas. The room features the pattern in a garland, on the presents themselves, and even on the kids’ pyjamas.

One can go for navy and golden layers other than vibrant red poinsettias. This can break every year’s monotony.