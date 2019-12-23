Christmas is only two days away and one must be making a long list of gifts they want to either get or gift someone as secret Santa. Isn’t it? So, if you’re on the hunt for a gift that will surprise your friend or looking for a sweet way to show some love to your beloved, one can gift these top picks to their loved ones to surprise them. From goodie bags to personalised keys chains, one can gift anything to your loved ones.

Here are some of the perfect Christmas 2019 gifts for your friends and family!

Photo Charm

One can bring a personal touch to their friends or family’s wardrobe. Just gift a beautiful, unique jewellery piece that can be customised and can be strung on a necklace chain or worn on a bracelet. Choose a gold or silver plating, depending on one’s taste.

Water Bottle

If your friend or a family member go to office or travel, you can gift him/her a personalised festive water bottle which will help them stay hydrated. One can opt for a photo or quote that will bring smile on their face.

Tea Towel

If you’re hoping for practical Christmas gift ideas for your friends, look no further. A custom tea towel has a myriad of uses: from wrapping baked goods to decorating a guest bathroom. If they’re an avid baker, take it a step further and include a new bread pan or cookbook.

Coffee Mug

One can customize a coffee mug for their morning coffee or tea. With a photo or phrase, you can create a crisp, professional design. Each time your friend/family member reaches for it, they’ll know you made it just for them.

Engraved Jewellery

What about gifting engraved jewellery? When we’re given a special piece of jewellery for our collection, we think of that person every time we wear it. That’s what makes this Christmas gift so precious: it’s gorgeous and becomes a cherished keepsake.