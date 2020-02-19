Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of great the Maratha emperor Shivaji Maharaj. The Jayanti is mainly observed in Maharashtra. It is celebrated every year on February 19th. This year’s Shivaji Jayanti marks the 390th birth anniversary of great Maratha warrior. Individuals celebrate the event by taking out long parades in the midst of other greatness merriments.

On the occasion, here are some of the best wishes, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp statuses and images to share with your friends and family.

If we can take inspiration from the life of Shivaji then it will be the best thing we can do for our lives…. Best wishes on Shivaji Jayanti to you.

Let us celebrate Shivaji Jayanti by promising ourselves to always walk the path of righteousness like Shivaji Maharaj and make our nation proud.

We are fortunate to be born on the land where Chhatrapati Shivaji was born….. It is truly a pride for every Indian to share his Motherland with a courageous soul like him…. Happy Shivaji Jayanti.

Chhatrapati Shivaji inspired many souls when he was alive and he will continue to motivate the youth of the country for generations to come….. Happy Shivaji Jayanti.

Shivaji Jayanti will always remind us of the courageous hero of our country who lived and died for the nation….. Have a wonderful Shivaji Jayanti.

Be strong like him, be courageous like him, be inspiring like him….. Be like Chhatrapati Shivaji.

