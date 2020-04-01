The Coronavirus outbreak has taken everyone under its sway. Due to the increase in the number of cases, PM Modi had announced a lockdown for 21 days in India. As it is April Fool’s Day on Wednesday, people play pranks or post hoax news on social media to fool others. But seeing the ongoing situation around the planet, the government has warned citizens against spreading false rumours or messages on this particular day as it can lead to unwanted situations of panic amid the current lockdown period. Infact, everything will be monitored by police officials to keep a tab on the same.

Pune Rural Police have issued a notification warning action under Section 188 of the IPC against those circulating misinformation and rumours related to COVID-19 on social media platforms. Maharashtra’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has requested people not to play pranks on their friends and relatives this year. According to him, such fake messages and rumours will create panic among people and therefore should not be done.

On April Fool’s Day being cancelled, netizens have reacted on social media. While some have tweeted, “Can we all commit now to no terrible #AprilFoolsDay jokes tomorrow? This is just not the year”, others tweeted, “To everyone moaning about or discouraging #AprilFoolsDay can we please just remember that most of the planet is on lockdown, no one can see their families or friends, we can’t really go out, work, socialise or anything even remotely fun… And now you wanna ban jokes too?”

Twitter has seen mixed reactions from the citizens. While some are supporting the government’s decision, others are against it.

Even Google has decided to drop their April Fool’s Day pranks and jokes that they do every year as the whole world is currently fighting the deadly villain, coronavirus.

