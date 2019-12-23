Ho ho ho! Christmas is almost here, and so is the time to welcome Santa Claus to our homes. Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25. It marks a day filled with excitement, awe and Christmas magic. No matter your age, you can always find something to be happy about on Christmas Day.

Reindeer, gifts, family, trees, cookies, ornaments, wreaths, light, bows, and carols – all of these elements add a special touch to your Merry Christmas Wishes each year. As Christmas Eve and Christmas Day draw closer, celebrate this favourite holiday with all the best parts of the most wonderful time of the year!

Here are advance Merry Christmas wishes, messages, quotes, Whatsapp Status, Images for your loved ones. Wish them a day before Christmas and let them feel the festive vibes.

Have A Joyous, Peaceful & Love-Filled Christmas!” Happy Merry Christmas in Advance!!

May the air of Christmas lift your spirit; the sun brightens your destiny and may moon of the season glow with God’s favour in everything you lay your hands. Merry Christmas in advance.

Best friends are the apple pie of desserts. They already beat out all the competition. Advance Merry Christmas.

Christmas is the season for peace, joy and fellowship with family and friends. May the yuletide spirit fill your heart and home with an abundance of mercy, contentment, laughter and harmony. Advance Merry Christmas.

All I want for Christmas is you, my dear. May we celebrate this holiday together holding each other’s hand year after year. Advance Merry Christmas my love.

“Faith makes things possible, Hope makes things work, Love makes things beautiful, May you have all three this Christmas! Advance Merry Christmas!”

