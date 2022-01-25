This Valentines’ Day go on a Romantic vacation with your partner

Valentine’s Day is the day of love and we know you’re all planning to ditch everything and run off to rekindle the flame. There’s no better way to focus on your partner than to travel to some of the most romantic places!

Whether it’s to embark on a journey of discovery or just crawl into a hotel with a view, room service, and complete silence, it’s needed every once in a while. Celebrate love and travel to one of these romantic destinations that truly bring the words beauty, serenity, and love into the air.

Here is a quick overview of all amazing places to go on Valentine’s day in 2022 with your sweetie! You will be highly amazed by the variety of places that offer you a top-notch experience. Make sure you get to the end to get some surprises about your next Valentine’s Day exploration. Keep scrolling down and read on to know all about them!

Ooty: Romance Amidst The Hills!

Owing to the stunning views of the Western Ghats and the magnificent beauty of hills, Ooty is perhaps the best place for couples on Valentine’s Day. Enjoy the chilly winds atop this serene hill station while you cuddle up in the warmth of your partner and revel in the intimacy. Pick this place as it is the most suggested place to go for Valentine’s day 2022.

Srinagar: Take Your Better Half To Heaven On Earth!

What betters a place for romance than the white, snowy landscapes of Srinagar in Kashmir. Have a passionate snowball fight or two and get entwined in each other’s charm at one of the sweetest places to go on Valentine’s Day. We strongly recommend staying aboard the houseboats on Dal Lake for an even more beautiful experience of your getaway.

Havelock: Let The Golden Sands Ignite A Spark!

The sun, the sea, and the sand have a fascinating appeal about them that lures in lovebirds from anywhere in the world. Havelock Island in Andaman is one such paradise that was made for couples and is thus among the most preferred Valentine holiday destinations in India. Walk hand in hand on the famous, golden sands of the beach with your beloved as you would walk with them forever through the ups and downs of life.

Goa: Set Off For A Hippie Style Love Getaway!

And you thought Goa was only meant for beach bums and party lovers? Goa, my friends, also happen to be among those fun places to visit on Valentine’s day with your bae. The old, picturesque forts and Portuguese architecture provide a great many romantic settings to couples where they can lose themselves in each other and relive their passion.

Seychelles: The Fantasy Land!

Seychelles is a destination for those who are planning an escape on Valentine’s day to fantasy land. Being one of the most frequented honeymoon destinations, Seychelles is perfect for a romantic evening on Valentine’s day. From relaxing at the sparkling white beaches of Male to exploring the exotic variety of flora, you can try a lot of things in Seychelles.

Vienna: For The Couples In Love With Historic Places!

Vienna is the spot for all those who are thinking about where to go for valentine’s day in Austria. Being Austria’s charming capital, Vienna attracts a lot of travelers all around the year. Mostly all the couples who are all crazy about historical places visit Vienna but those of you who want other things as well to make your vacation all about romance then you can go for romantic Crystal Dinner in Vienna’s Giant Ferris Wheel. You can also hire a bicycle and explore the city on wheels!

Paris: Lovers’ retreat

Paris and romance are often treated as synonyms. The Eiffel Tower stands and glitters as a symbol of love, and we know it. So, if you are searching for a romantic destination to escape to with your beloved, Paris has to be in consideration anyway. To make your experience better, just find a spot in a Parisian restaurant overlooking the Tower, and feast on some mouthwatering French delights. Don’t forget to a couple that up with a native vintage wine too!

Agra: Confess Your Love In The Shadow Of The Taj!

Rediscover love at the most stunning epitome of romance- the Taj Mahal, one of the best places to go on Valentine’s Day. Stay at The Oberoi Hotel and spend a lavish evening with your significant other while basking in the magnificent glory of the Taj.

Agra also has other historical structures for those inspiring Instagram posts! Spare a day for touring Fatehpur Sikri nearby.