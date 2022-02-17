Unique bohemian themed wedding decor ideas

Nobody can deny the old-world charm of a bohemian wedding. Consider vintage wooden decor, dreamcatcher hangings, rustic canopies, and crochet photo booths for your wedding. Don’t you wish you could get married right now? If woven décor, overflowing florals, and an abundance of drapery are your clarion call, then a boho wedding is definitely the key to your heart. It makes for unique and romantic inspiration.

Here we bring you some bohemian-themed wedding décor ideas for some free-spirited vibes.

Dreamcatchers

When we think of boho vibes, we instantly think of dreamcatchers, and rightly so because these hangings are one of the prettiest elements when it comes to decor. A dreamcatcher is a must at your wedding so that as soon as your guests walk in, they know your wedding is going to have that old-world charm.

Wooden canopies

Wooden canopies is a new addition to the boho theme and thank god for this addition because we are going gaga over these. You can replace chairs and tables at your wedding with these adorable canopies. Not only will it bring back old camp memories for your guests but will also be a new experience for them.

Flower Power

Boho-themed weddings get the final touch by flowers that are added to the decor. Do not miss out on this element because these flowers will only be adding color to your bohemian wedding.

Fairy Lights

Fairy lights or bulb decors help in giving a vintage feel to the decor and that is exactly what you would want for your own wedding. It’s super cheap and will make your decor look like a million bucks.

Rustic Decor

The wooden decor is not just the essence of this beautiful theme but it is also modern yet vintage. Again, this is pocket-friendly and something unconventional to have at a normal wedding but just right for the bohemian one.