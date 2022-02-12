Try out these cocktail varieties with your valentine and enjoy

The Roses are red. Violets are blue. Here are Valentine’s Day cocktails just for you. Call us cupid because you’re sure to fall in love with recipes we’ve rounded up from Casamigos, Grey Goose, Veuve Clicquot, Grand Marnier, Disaronno Velvet, and more.

Whether you’re celebrating with a special someone or by yourself this year, raise a glass to love at home with one of these festive Valentine’s Day drinks.

Valentine’s Day cocktail option:

Pink Lady

The Pink Lady, made with Monkey 47, leans into the spirit’s bright botanicals with an assist from apple brandy. To make this pink sip, combine 1-ounce Monkey 47 with a half-ounce each of apple brandy, fresh lemon juice, and grenadine, plus one egg white. Shake vigorously in a tin until frothy. Add ice and shake again, then strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with a brandied cherry.

Berry Bubbly

What’s Valentine’s Day without a touch of bubbles? At Magic Hour Rooftop in New York, Nikki McCutcheon created the Berry Bubbly, which carries a hint of berries and a float of bubbles.

To make the Berry Bubbly, combine 1-ounce Belvedere Wild Berry, a quarter-ounce each of agave nectar, Combier Framboise liqueur, and fresh lemon juice. Shake with ice to combine, then strain into a wine glass. Top with chilled Moet Ice and a raspberry skewer.

Riviera Rose

Consider the Riviera Rose, a charming bauble of a drink made with Hendrick’s Gin. To make, combine 2 ounces of Hendrick’s, 1 ounce of Giffard Pamplemousse grapefruit liqueur, a half-ounce apricot liqueur, 1-ounce fresh lime juice, and one egg white. Dry shake first to emulsify the egg white. Once you have a froth, add ice and shake again. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with a dried or fresh flower.

Hummingbird Martini

Stay in the holiday spirit by making pink-tinted drinks, such as the Hummingbird Martini. To start, add 1 cup of fresh raspberries to 2 ounces Botanist Gin. Set aside to infuse, about 15 minutes. Strain away the berries, then add gin to a mixing glass filled with 1-ounce dry vermouth, and 2 dashes of orange bitters. Stir until well chilled, then strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with raspberries.

Honey Rose Margarita

If you’re looking for a floral take on the margarita, try your hand at the Honey Rose Margarita. Featuring a swirl of Cointreau and rose water, this is a fresh take on the summer classic.

To make, combine 2 ounces Blanco tequila (such as Volcan de Mi Tierra), 1 ounce Cointreau, 1-ounce fresh lemon juice, half-ounce honey water, and two dashes of rose water in a tin filled with ice. Shake to combine, then strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with fresh or dried rose petals.