Triphala: A wonder herb for your body and beauty

When we talk about Ayurveda, the traditional Indian medicinal system, Triphala is one herbal mixture that is always mentioned due to its powerful properties. The herbal concoction has been used in Ayurveda to treat different remedies for over 1,000 years. And now due to its potent health benefits, it has become increasingly popular around the world. It can be consumed in powdered or supplements to treat several ailments ranging from stomach issues to dental cavities. Besides, it is also believed to promote longevity and improve overall health.

The word Triphala is made from two words- Tri + Phala- which means three fruits. It is named so because the herbal mixture is made of three dried fruits native to India namely-Indian gooseberry (Emblica Officinalis), black myrobalan (Terminalia chebula), and Haritaki (Terminalia chebula).

The three fruits in Triphala

Triphala is a mixture of three dried fruits of the following three plants native to India:

Indian Gooseberry: Also known as amla, Indian gooseberry is rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, amino acids, and compounds like phenols, tannins, phyllembelic acid, rutin, curcuminoids. This fruit can help to remove toxins from the body, regulate the health of the pancreas, manage cholesterol levels, and keep your bones strong.

Black myrobalan: Black myrobalan, also known as bibhitaki or black myrobalan helps to regulate cholesterol levels and keeps muscle and bones healthy and strong. It is packed with nutrients like tannins, ellagic acid, gallic acid, lignans, and flavonoids.

Haritaki: Haritaki is a nut-shaped fruit, which is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It is loaded with phytochemicals such as terpenes, polyphenols, anthocyanins, and flavonoids. This herb is popularly used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat digestive issues like constipation.

Health Benefits Of Triphala

Improves Digestion – It is a safe laxative used for ages. Take a spoon of Triphala powder mixed with one glass of warm water before going to the bed. You can also prefer having Triphala Juice instead of powder.

You may take it twice a day for better bowel movements and reduce bloating and flatulence.

Benefits of Triphala on skin

Consuming Triphala regularly gives overall benefits to the Body, Hair, and Skin. To get extra results, you can add half a teaspoon of Triphala powder or juice to your regular face pack.

Triphala powder for acne – You can apply Triphala powder mixed with water directly on the acne. and pimples for quick results. Or just dab a cotton ball dipped in Triphala juice on the acne or pimples thrice a day for the best results.

Get Rid Of Dark Circles – Regular use of Triphala eyewash helps to get rid of puffiness and dark circles.

If used wisely, Triphala Churna can be extremely beneficial for everyone. Don’t overdo the consumption of Triphala, and you will definitely see excellent results soon. There are tremendous benefits of Triphala powder. Use it wisely and see a healthier you.