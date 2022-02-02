How to treat minor cuts at home with natural ingredients?

Open wounds are a nightmare; not only are they painful and messy, but also take time to heal completely. Not to forget, they leave a permanent mark on your skin. As if this wasn’t enough, one has to ensure that the wound is prevented from getting infected which slows down the healing process.

Applying a host of commercial ointments on the wound may or may not help the wound to heal, but some of the kitchen ingredients may work wonders.

You heard us! Some of the ingredients that are commonly used in culinary delicacies act as healers or a perfect treatment; thanks to their healing properties. If you haven’t known what these ingredients are, we have your back. These home remedies will help you clean your wound better and ensure it is disinfected.

Make sure you use them regularly to see the best results. Please note, these ingredients work best with treatments on minor wounds. In case of major injuries, please resort to medications under supervision.

Coconut oil

With its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, moisturizing, and healing properties, coconut oil can help keep infection at bay and also prevent scarring. Simply apply some extra virgin coconut oil to your wound and cover it with a bandage. Reapply at least three times a day.

Turmeric

According to a study published in the journal Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, curcumin in turmeric facilitates healing by modulating collagen and decreasing reactive oxygen species. You can apply some turmeric powder directly to the bleeding wound and it will stop immediately.

Garlic

Thanks to its antibiotic and antimicrobial properties, garlic can be used to stop bleeding, reduce pain and promote healing. It also boosts the body’s natural defenses and prevents infection. Apply a few crushed garlic cloves on the open wound and the pain and bleeding will stop immediately.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has antiseptic, antimicrobial, and healing properties that can help treat minor cuts and grazes. It will fight infection, promote healing and help soothe the affected area.

Honey

Honey has several skin-friendly enzymes and natural antibacterial properties and also keeps the affected area moisturized, clean, and free from infection to facilitate healing.