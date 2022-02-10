Treat your anemia at home with these natural ways

The greens

Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, fenugreek, lettuce, broccoli, etc, are the best sources of iron. These are rich in vitamin B12, folic acid, and other energy-boosting nutrients which help beat anemia. You can either have greens as juices or cook them.

Have fermented foods

Fermented foods contain beneficial microorganisms that can help improve your gut lining, leading to the proper absorption of nutrients. These foods also boost immunity levels and reduce inflammation.

A study observed that sauerkraut (fermented cabbage) aids in the absorption of iron from a meal. Another study concluded that consumption of tempeh (a fermented soy product) improved maternal iron deficiency during pregnancy.

Eat fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds are known to have nutritive and restorative properties. It also helps improve hemoglobin levels in the body and can be used as a regular dietary supplement. Therefore, fenugreek can aid in the treatment and prevention of anemia.

Eat dates and raisins

These dry fruits are loaded with iron, copper, magnesium, and vitamins A and C. Therefore, including dates and raisins in your daily diet, can facilitate iron absorption and help boost the immune system.

Consume figs

They have been anecdotally used for increasing iron levels in the body due to their high iron content. For this, you may soak 4–5 fig leaves in water overnight and consume them in the morning.

Lifestyle Changes to Manage Anemia

Consuming a well-balanced diet and regular exercise are key factors in the management of anemia.

1. Consume a healthy diet

It is imperative to supply your body with all the vital nutrients for its proper functioning. Consuming a healthy, balanced diet ensures the optimum intake of nutrients, such as:

Iron: Iron is essential for hemoglobin synthesis. This mineral can be derived from various food sources, including:

Soy Iron-fortified cereals and bread

Folate: Folate is found in the following food items:

Papaya Banana

Vitamin B12: This essential vitamin can be obtained from:

Fish Fortified cereals

Vitamin C: This vitamin aids in the absorption of dietary iron and can be derived from:

Brussels sprouts Kale

2. Exercise regularly

Exercises such as jogging, walking, and swimming help strengthen the muscles, improve cardiovascular function, increase energy, and improve overall health. Exercise is especially useful for people with kidney diseases as it stimulates the production of red blood cells.

One study observed that aerobic exercise helped improve the immune system and inflammatory markers in patients with sickle cell anemia.

3. Take some rest

Exercise and staying active are important, but it is crucial to balance it with proper rest. You may take short naps during the day. However, avoid prolonged bed rest as it can increase weakness.

Additional Tips to Prevent Anemia

The following tips can help prevent the aggravation of anemia: