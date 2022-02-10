Follow Us:
Treat your anemia at home with these natural ways

There are various types of anemia that generally happen when the hemoglobin level in the body goes down. Hemoglobin is a protein present in the red blood cells, which carries oxygen to the various parts of the body.

SNS | New Delhi | February 10, 2022 2:50 pm

Do you always feel lethargic, weak, and unhealthy, but often end up ignoring this by confusing it with a monotonous life cycle or a seasonal change affecting your immunity. Well, a prolonged case of weakness and laziness can often be an indicator of an underlying disease like Anemia.

The imbalance of red blood cells in the body is one of the major causes of anemia. This usually happens due to excessive blood loss, low production of red blood, autoimmune diseases to name a few. Whatever be the reason, anemia impacts the overall growth and development of an individual. It is also caused due to the deficiency of iron and folate.

Anemia is a common disorder in growing kids and pregnant ladies. Folate and vitamin B-12 impact the production of RBC in the body and a lack of it can cause anemia. The severity of anemia depends on the cause. We thought of sharing some simple tips to increase the iron content in the blood and cure anemia by just tweaking the diet. Here’s a list of foods you can eat to prevent and treat anemia naturally.

Beetroot

The high iron content in beetroot provides nutrition and helps in cleansing the body. Drinking beetroot juice daily helps increase oxygen supply throughout the body, which in turn helps raise the red blood cell count. It can also be eaten as salads or vegetables.

Pomegranate

The vitamin C in it helps improve the body’s absorption of iron, increasing the hemoglobin level. Drink one cup of this fruit juice with some cinnamon powder and honey, daily with your breakfast. You can also eat the fruit on an empty stomach in the mornings.

Vitamin C in dates plays an important role in the body’s absorption of iron. Soak two dates in a cup of boiled milk, overnight. The next morning, consume the dates and milk on an empty stomach.

Banana

This fruit helps stimulate hemoglobin production in the blood as it is rich in iron. Have a ripe banana with some honey twice a day for better results.

The greens

Green leafy vegetables such as spinach, fenugreek, lettuce, broccoli, etc, are the best sources of iron. These are rich in vitamin B12, folic acid, and other energy-boosting nutrients which help beat anemia. You can either have greens as juices or cook them.

 Have fermented foods

Fermented foods contain beneficial microorganisms that can help improve your gut lining, leading to the proper absorption of nutrients. These foods also boost immunity levels and reduce inflammation.

A study observed that sauerkraut (fermented cabbage) aids in the absorption of iron from a meal. Another study concluded that consumption of tempeh (a fermented soy product) improved maternal iron deficiency during pregnancy.

Eat fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds are known to have nutritive and restorative properties. It also helps improve hemoglobin levels in the body and can be used as a regular dietary supplement. Therefore, fenugreek can aid in the treatment and prevention of anemia.

Eat dates and raisins

These dry fruits are loaded with iron, copper, magnesium, and vitamins A and C. Therefore, including dates and raisins in your daily diet, can facilitate iron absorption and help boost the immune system.

Consume figs

They have been anecdotally used for increasing iron levels in the body due to their high iron content. For this, you may soak 4–5 fig leaves in water overnight and consume them in the morning.

Lifestyle Changes to Manage Anemia

Consuming a well-balanced diet and regular exercise are key factors in the management of anemia.

1. Consume a healthy diet

It is imperative to supply your body with all the vital nutrients for its proper functioning. Consuming a healthy, balanced diet ensures the optimum intake of nutrients, such as:

Iron: Iron is essential for hemoglobin synthesis. This mineral can be derived from various food sources, including:

  • Red meat
  • Poultry
  • Fish (tuna, salmon, shrimp, etc.)
  • Beans
  • Lentils
  • Dark green leafy vegetables
  • Dried fruits
  • Nuts
  • Soy
  • Iron-fortified cereals and bread

Folate: Folate is found in the following food items:

  • Fortified cereals
  • Meat
  • Spinach
  • Beans
  • Citrus fruits and juices
  • Cantaloupe
  • Papaya
  • Banana

Vitamin B12: This essential vitamin can be obtained from:

  • Meat
  • Fish
  • Fortified cereals

Vitamin C: This vitamin aids in the absorption of dietary iron and can be derived from:

  • Citrus fruits and juices
  • Melons
  • Berries
  • Bell peppers
  • Broccoli
  • Brussels sprouts
  • Kale

2. Exercise regularly

Exercises such as jogging, walking, and swimming help strengthen the muscles, improve cardiovascular function, increase energy, and improve overall health. Exercise is especially useful for people with kidney diseases as it stimulates the production of red blood cells.

One study observed that aerobic exercise helped improve the immune system and inflammatory markers in patients with sickle cell anemia.

3. Take some rest

Exercise and staying active are important, but it is crucial to balance it with proper rest. You may take short naps during the day. However, avoid prolonged bed rest as it can increase weakness.

Additional Tips to Prevent Anemia

The following tips can help prevent the aggravation of anemia:

  • Avoid dairy products as they can inhibit the absorption of oral iron.
  • Do not smoke. Smoking has a negative impact on your overall health and increases the body’s requirement for vitamins.
  • Refrain from consuming coffee, tea, or cocoa if you have low levels of iron.

