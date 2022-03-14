Here are the top six exercises to tighten breasts

Sagging of breasts is common with age. It is also influenced by factors like pregnancy, weight loss, higher BMI, smoking, and lack of upper body exercise that can expedite the entire process. Once the tissues of your boobs stretch making it look saggy, it is irreversible.

The only sure-shot way to make your breasts look firmer and peakier is to go under the knife or put on a good push-up bra. However, you can surely tone them and make them look fuller by including some upper body exercises in your routine. Here are 6 chest exercises that can increase the muscle mass of your boobs and make them look fuller.

Bow Pose

Another yoga pose that can prevent breasts from sagging is the bow pose. This stretch opens up the chest muscles and helps in toning them.

Technique:

Lie face down on a mat with your toes pressing down.

Bend your knees upwards and gently bring your heel towards your butt.

Now hold the ankles of both legs with your hands.

Inhale, lift your chest and legs up, looking straight. Your body should look like a bow.

Pause for a few seconds, exhale and then come back to the first position.

Push-Ups

The next at-home breast tightening exercise is push-ups. This workout is extremely effective to work the connective tissues under the breast, eventually giving your breast a fuller appearance.

Technique:

Come to all fours on a mat or the floor. Your arms should be slightly wider than the shoulder width.

Now slowly straighten your legs. Your spine should be neutral; balance your entire body with both hands and toes.

Next, bend your elbows and start to lower yourself down. Your chest should come as close to the floor without dropping your hips.

If you are a beginner, keep your knees on the ground and try the same moment.

Now extend your arms to come to the first position. Repeat.

Plank

Plank exercise not only helps in strengthening the chest muscle but is also beneficial for the abdomen, arms and lower back.

Technique:

Lie on your belly with your toes on the ground.

Put your forearms on the mat. Your elbows should be directly underneath your shoulder.

Now bring the length of your body and head into a straight line.

Hold this plank position for 30 seconds. Repeat.

Chest Dip

Chest dips are another compound, body-weight exercise to tighten boobs. It directly works your chest, shoulders, back, and arm muscles.

Technique:

Start by holding the two parallel bars of a dip machine.

Now start bending your elbows so that they point outward. Fold your knees.

Lean your body forward while bending your elbows and lowering the chest toward your hands.

Pause, then press back to the start position. Repeat.

Dumbbell Bench Press

As per a study, bench presses focus on both anterior and posterior deltoid muscle. This toning and strengthening of pectoral muscles can give saggy breasts a fuller appearance.

Technique:

Lie straight on a bench with a dumbbell (or water bottle) in each hand.

Now bring the dumbbells to chest height. Your palms should be facing forward.

Now extend your arms and push the dumbbells up. Ensure dumbbells don’t touch.

Pause for a second at the top and bring your hands back to the starting position.

Dumbbell Chest Fly

Dumbbell chest fly works pectoralis major and minor, deltoids, biceps, and lats. That helps in keeping the breast lifted and firm.

Technique: