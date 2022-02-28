All time best adventure books to read

An adventure is an exciting or unusual experience. It can be risky, exhilarating, bold, and exuberant. It can include; sky diving, traveling, or extreme sports. But that was just a list of some outdoorsy activities. However, adventure can include indulging in a thrilling movie, writing an exciting story, or simply, reading an adventure book.
For many, that’s the greatest venture of all, where they can let their imagination run wild and let the book lead them into a world of hazards, endangerment, and uncertainty.
Therefore if you classify yourself as a bohemian, wanderer, risk-taking adventurer, then we dare you to go ahead and read these top ten adventure books of all time.
1. Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes
Regarded as one of the greatest works in literature, Don Quixote recounts the adventures of Alonso Quixano: a middle-aged man so obsessed with chivalric books that he decides to imitate them and become a knight-errant. So begins his journey to find a faithful squire, save damsels in distress, and fight windmills.
2. The Three Musketeers by Alexandre Dumas
In this classic by Dumas, a young man named D’Artagnan joins the Musketeers of the Guard. In doing so, he befriends Athos, Porthos, and Aramis — the King’s most celebrated musketeers — and embarks on a journey of his own.
3. Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson
Written by Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson, this story of “buccaneers and buried gold” launched a million tropes of treasure maps, sea chests, Black Spots, and deserted islands.
4. King Solomon’s Mines by H. Rider Haggard and A. C. Michael
The first English adventure novel set in Africa, this 1885 book is considered to be the origin of the Lost World literary genre. It boasts six adaptations, including a 1937 British film and a 2004 American television miniseries.
5. Journey to the Center of the Earth by Jules Verne
Journey to the Center of the Earth is exactly that: a trip to the inside of the world, which is where German professor Otto Lidenbrock theorizes that volcanic tubes will lead. Another one of Jules Verne’s magnum opuses — and one of the most famous examples of subterranean fiction.