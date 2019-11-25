Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for her amazing gym looks, never skips a day to exercise. The actress always makes sure to give some inspiration to her fans in some sort of exercise, yoga and many other things.

On Monday also, the actress can be seen giving Monday motivation to her fans as she literally kills it at the gym with celebrity pilates trainer, Namrata Purohit.

Namrata took to her official Instagram handle to share a clip of the two performing ‘fluid movement’ which is a part of Pilates series. Alongside the video, Namrata wrote, “Fluid movement with @janhvikapoor one of our favourite series! Our glutes are on fire! Haha #MondayMotivation #MondayMood #PilatesGirls (sic).”

Janhvi responded with a heart emoji to Namrata’s video. Namrata also trains Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Twinkle Khanna, and Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora also took to her official Instagram handle to post a story. In the story, Malaika can be seen giving a post-yoga glow to her fans. The actress is also very particular about her fitness and can be usually spotted outside the gym or yoga classes.

On the work front, Janhvi who made her debut with Karan Johar’s romantic saga Dhadak will also be starring in his upcoming war-epic drama Takht. In the film, she will be sharing screen space with uncle Anil Kapoor for the first time. The actor is also in works for the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie will be releasing on March 13, 2020. She has also started shooting for Dostana 2 in Punjab.