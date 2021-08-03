Sustainable scents for a beautiful aroma at home

Don’t you feel great when you enter a house and it smells super nice. Do you feel relaxed and your mood gets an uplift when you enter a nice-smelling space?

Your place could use a little freshening. And really, whose house doesn’t need that once in a while!? After cleaning our house, we all want our happy place to smell nice, which compels us to use room fresheners which contain harmful chemicals. If you are trying to be more sustainable with every passing day, then harmful room fresheners might not be the best choice for you.

Roopa Hariharan, Co-founder PureCult, shares a few eco-friendly and super easy ways in which you can make your home smell like a fresh garden:

Make your own room freshener:

What you need: Water, Essential oils, and a spray Bottle

Procedure: Fill a spray bottle with a half to one cup water and eight drops each of three different air-freshening essential oils. (Mix wild orange, sandalwood, and clove essential oils. Tea tree, eucalyptus, and lemon also make a great fragrant combination.) Mist the spray around your home whenever the air smells stale.

Indoor fragrant plants:

There’s no doubt that houseplants add beauty to any room or corner, but some can also offer aromas with their leaves or flowers. So if you love sprucing up your house with some greenery, then this would work wonders for you.

Moreover, you can open your windows and let some natural air in!! With its clean and fresh scent, it will whisk away foul smell and dirt.

Save some bucks! And try these easy, natural and eco-friendly ways to freshen up your happy place.