Are you suffering from dry eyes? Here are easy tips to cure it

Dry eye disease is a common condition that occurs when your tears aren’t able to provide adequate lubrication for your eyes. Tears can be inadequate and unstable for many reasons. For example, dry eyes may occur if you don’t produce enough tears or if you produce poor-quality tears. This tear instability leads to inflammation and damage of the eye’s surface.

Dry eyes feel uncomfortable. If you have dry eyes, your eyes may sting or burn. You may experience dry eyes in certain situations, such as on an airplane, in an air-conditioned room, while riding a bike, or after looking at a computer screen for a few hours.

Treatments for dry eyes may make you more comfortable. These treatments can include lifestyle changes, home remedies, and eyedrops. You’ll likely need to take these measures indefinitely to control the symptoms of dry eyes.

Here are some of the home remedies:

Warm compress

Take a clean cloth and soak it for a while in some warm water. Place this cloth over your eyes for five minutes. Later, gently rub the cloth over your eyelids, both lower and upper, so as to get rid of any dirt or debris. Repeat this process until the water cools. This method helps lubricate your eyes, thus improving the quality of your tears and relief from the redness and irritation that may be accompanied.

Coconut oil

This oil acts as a rewetting agent for your eyes and keeps tears from evaporating quickly. Besides, it has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce the discomfort caused by dry eyes. Simply soak a cotton ball in coconut oil and place it on your closed eyelids for 15 minutes. Repeat this throughout the day till you find relief.

Nutritional supplements

Studies have found that foods containing omega-3 fatty acids can help get rid of dry eye symptoms. Sources of omega-3s such as salmon, sardines, flaxseed oil, walnuts, etc., help reduce eye inflammation allowing for increased production of tears thereby relieving you of dry eye syndrome.

Aloe vera gel

Due to its alkaline nature, aloe vera gel is an effective remedy for dry eyes. Its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties help reduce redness and swelling. Rinse an aloe vera leaf and extract the gel. Take some gel on a piece of tissue and gently wipe it only on the outside of your eyelids. After 10 minutes, rinse with some lukewarm water. Repeat this twice daily.

Rosewater

This natural relaxant can work wonders on your strained and tired eyes. Besides, it’s rich in vitamin A, the deficiency of which results in dry eyes. Soak a cotton ball in rose water and apply it to your closed eyelids. After 10 minutes, rinse with some cold water. You can also use pure rose water as eye drops for instant relief. Repeat this thrice a day.