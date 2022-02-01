Struggling from bad breath? Try these natural mouth fresheners

Have you ever been told that you’ve got bad breath? Let’s admit it- it could be the most embarrassing situation one could face. It is considered socially unacceptable, which could take a toll on your confidence and personality!

For that reason, you may think that brushing and flossing are all you need for oral hygiene. But, when it comes to oral care, there is so much more involved in it. Before we mention a few remedies to get rid of bad breath, let’s understand why you get a smelly breath?

Why do you have smelly breath?

Medically referred to as halitosis, the main reason for bad breath is poor oral health. The food choices that you make and leading an unhealthy lifestyle are some other reasons for smelly breath. These not only lead to bad breath but also make you prone to other diseases.

Here are some of the home remedies for fighting bad breath problems:

Fennel

Fennel contains antimicrobial properties that fight the bacteria in the mouth, thereby curbing bad breath. Simply chew on a teaspoon of fennel to freshen your breath or drink fennel tea—two teaspoons of fennel seeds steeped in a cup of hot water for 10 minutes—a couple of times a day.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon contains cinnamic aldehyde, an essential oil that covers up bad breath and reduces the number of bacteria in your mouth. Boil one teaspoon of cinnamon powder in a cup of water, strain the solution and rinse your mouth with it. For best results, try this every morning.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek tea works brilliantly for bad breath caused by catarrhal infections—common cold, sinus, influenza, etc. Boil a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in a cup of water, strain, and drink this tea once daily until you get rid of the problem.

Cloves

Clove is another natural freshener and also has antibacterial properties that help keep bacteria in your mouth in check. Just pop a few pieces of cloves into your mouth and chew them thoroughly, this will eliminate bad breath immediately.

Lemon Juice

The acidic content in lemon prevents the growth of bacteria in your mouth. In addition, its strong pleasant smell helps mask the bad odor. Just stir one tablespoon of lemon juice and some salt into a cup of water and rinse your mouth with it.