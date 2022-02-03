Stop hiccups with 5 quick home remedies

Nothing can be worse than a bout of uninvited hiccups. A lot of times, it becomes complicated to get rid of these brief and involuntary contractions of the diaphragm muscles.

Some of the common causes of hiccups are: Suffering from stress, Feeling anxious, Eating too quickly, Strokes, Abdominal surgery, Disease that may interrupt the diaphragm nerves, Brain tumors

Mostly, this health condition gets cured on its own and there are rare scenarios where hiccups require medical attention. In case, hiccups are interrupting your sleep or your lifestyle, then it’s important to seek advice from a health expert.

You may not know but the best solution to cure hiccups is adopting some home remedies. A few of them are:

Coldwater therapy

Shock your system by gulping down a glass of cold water. This will distract your system and will help put your hiccups to rest. You can even gargle with cold water for a minute or suck on an ice cube for a few seconds to relive yourself.



Upside down therapy

Though it sounds a bit weird, it works quite quickly. Simply bend down at the waist, lower your head, and drink water from the opposite side (as in?) of the glass than you would normally do. Explain as it is not coming across

Hold Your Breath

This old-age cure increases the amount of carbon dioxide in the bloodstream, which distracts the mind and stops the cycle of hiccups. Just take a deep breath and hold it for as long as you can without letting any air out. For better results, stick a finger into your ears as well. This will increase the pressure.

Sugar

Swallowing sugar stimulates the vagus nerve and makes the body forget all about the hiccups. This works best when you’re chewing on granulated sugar or a sugar cube. People suffering from diabetes must avoid it.



Peanut butter

The sticky consistency of peanut butter interrupts the breathing pattern while you try to swallow it and helps stop hiccups. If peanut butter is not available, you can use almond butter or even toffee which will interrupt your breathing pattern similarly.