Spicy Bolivian dishes you must try at least once in your life

One of the most coveted experiences among travelers visiting a country for the first time is the chance to sample the local cuisines and delicacies. When it comes to Bolivia, the first step to appreciating the unique and enticing flavors of the country is to leave behind any preconceived notions you may have about Bolivian cuisine.

Contrary to popular belief (bland, meat-centric, unhygienic), food in Bolivia is not only varied and satisfying but is also an important and unique part of the culture. Dishes stem mainly from a mixture of Spanish cuisine with ancient Andean traditions and because Bolivia has many geographical zones, local favorites often vary from region to region.

Here we have listed our pick of the best foods to try in Bolivia at least once in your life:

Picante De Pollo or Spicy Chicken

This is the most popular of dishes in the region. But the most delicious recipe comes from Cochabamba. It uses a unique red chili sauce to cook the chicken which adds to the flavor. The traditional recipe uses dehydrated potato, tomato, and onion along with vegetables like peas; however, you can use substitutes if you wish.

Sopa de Maní or Peanut Soup

One of the most unusual soups, this is made of peanuts and the recipe is as old as time in Bolivia. All you will need to cook this are white peanuts, many vegetables, and interestingly elbow macaroni. Potatoes cooked as French fries are another intriguing addition to this soup. Although the conventional recipe recommends beef, it can be well made with chicken as well.

Homemade Bolivian Cabbage & Potatoes

This is a relatively uncomplicated dish that packs a punch with green chili. A Spanish stew is also called Guisado and was made with meat, but the vegetable variant is incredibly palatable and made with cabbage and potatoes. You need very few ingredients for this, but you can always top it off with sausage or eggs if you don’t mind meat in your meals. This can be a comprehensive meal when you add protein to it and dish it up to your family.

Pique Macho or sausages and veggies

Another recipe that comes from Cochabamba valley, traditionally uses minced meat, some handpicked spices that are grown locally, and sausages. You will need potatoes, chili peppers, tomatoes, onions, and eggs to make this classic dish. It is made liberally and served as a family meal. This dish can be paired with a sauce at times that uses ingredients like beer, oil, vinegar, and llajua which is the highlight of Bolivian fare.