Small transitional habits that help you get better sleep

You draw the curtains, put on some music, cuddle your blanket with the AC on, and start scrolling your phone, looking at the day-to-day highlights of everyone, thinking that you will eventually fall asleep. But it’s 2 am, and you are still trying to catch on some much-needed sleep but failing miserably. We all have this similar bedtime routine, more or less, and while scrolling through the phone chatting with friends might seem like the perfect way to unwind and fall asleep after a hectic day, it isn’t what your body wants for it to calm down and fall asleep. While making changes in your diet might seem like the way to go, there are some small tweaks that you can make that would help you get some good shut-eye. Here are a few…

Stop scrolling your phone

Do you, too, have a habit of scrolling through your phone right before retiring for the day? This is probably the biggest mistake you are making. The blue light of the screen mimics daylight, which hampers your circadian rhythm. Again, scrolling through social media or even your emails could lead to the rise of anxiety and fear of missing out, which can hamper your sleeping pattern. Experts believe that keeping your phone aside at least an hour before sleeping can have a considerable positive impact on your sleeping quality.

Stray away from caffeine at night

Caffeine might be the perfect respite when you want a shot of energy, but that is not so when you are trying to relax and get some quality sleep. Start with small changes and reduce caffeine consumption during the evening, as the opposite could lead to poor sleep. Caffeine or even alcohol hampers the natural sleep-wake cycle and results in insomnia.

Focus on your sleeping position and your bedding

You might be blaming your poor lifestyle choices for staying awake at night, but the sheets you are using and the mattress all have an impact on your sleeping quality. Even your pillow matters. If you are someone who rests all night on their side, go for a pillow which would support your neck and head.

Have a gratitude list ready before bed

A gratitude list helps you link with a feeling of well-being. Knowing what you have achieved throughout the day, the small acts of kindness help you relax and can have a positive impact on your physical health. Knowing what you are thankful for and your achievements helps you appreciate every big or small task in life, having a great impact on your mind and also your sleep.

All in all, these are some of the ways by which you could work on improving your sleep quality.