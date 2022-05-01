See what your Zodiac sign has to offer for May 1

Let’s know what Zodiac and the planets have in store for people born under different Sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Communicate your thoughts and desires while eloquent Mercury enhances your gift of the gab. Take advantage of situations without the need to elbow your way to the front. A little charm will go a long way.

Taurus

You’ll be flooded with feelings of compassion as loving Venus moves into your sector of spirituality. Reflect on your “haves” rather than your “have nots”, pay attention to your higher self through meditation, and practise being more present.

Gemini

Open your third eye! Epiphanies will strike and you’ll be more aware of “coincidences”, which will help you to make the right decision. Reach out to a friend before the end of the day

Cancer

Venus’s presence in your career sector enhances your charm and ambition – the perfect combination for getting ahead. Be tenacious and pursue your dreams, no matter how lofty.

Leo

Focus on reaching the finish line without getting bogged down in detail. You may not be used to compromising but it’ll hold you in good stead. When you succeed, it’s a victory for all.

Virgo

If you’re itching to pitch an idea, draw attention to an injustice or ask for a pay rise … strike while the iron is hot! A confident attitude will give you the upper hand, but avoid being cocky.

Libra

If you have been at odds with your partner or a close business associate, this is the time to smooth things over. Harmonious Venus will help you both strive towards the common good by putting egos aside and listening.

Scorpio

This week will involve a bit of trial and error. You may not quite know where to put your energy but start anywhere and a path will unfold. Eventually, a process of elimination will show you the right way

Sagittarius

Some of your best work and ideas come from thinking outside of the box. This week might leave you with no other choice. Dig deep into your creative well and you’re bound to dazzle with something truly inspirational!

Capricorn

You may be focused on building physical foundations, taking care of family and doing some important domestic chores. However, getting your inner workings on track and finding a sense of peace or closure is instrumental in achieving all else.

Aquarius

You could be faced with several choices and contradictory advice, making it difficult to know where to begin. Don’t give yourself whiplash mulling over a decision, or put too much stock in what others are saying. Just do it!

Pisces

You’re well known for daydreaming and your vivid imagination. This week, though, you’ll be focused, serious and studious. Your memory and intellectual capacity allow you to retain the most dense and complicated information.