Reasons why you must add fenugreek seeds to your plate

The human body needs numerous vitamins and minerals to function properly. These nutrients are supplied to the body through the foods we eat. Fruits, vegetables, eggs, meat, lentils, etc. serve as good sources of nutrients. Thus, it is very important to eat right along with some daily physical activity in order to remain hale and hearty.

Fenugreek, better known as Methi, is an ingredient that is used extensively in Indian cooking. Along with adding a hint of distinct taste to any dish, it is added, Fenugreek is also beneficial for health.

Moreover, as the winter season has arrived, Fenugreek or Methi leaves are also available in the market. These leaves are used in a variety of dishes like parathas, curries, and saag. Here is a look at the benefits of Fenugreek if you eat it daily.

Controls Obesity

The natural soluble fibers in fenugreek seeds make the stomach feel full, suppress the appetite, and effectively curb hunger pangs. This helps in fat burning and weight loss. Soak a teaspoon of the seeds in water overnight, and chew them in the morning on an empty stomach, for best results.

Cure Menstrual cramps

Chewing on soaked fenugreek seeds also alleviates PMS-related issues, such as cramps and mood swings. The seeds contain compounds, such as diosgenin and isoflavones, which replicate the benefits of estrogen and provide relief from the discomfort that women face during menstruation.

May Cure Iron deficiency

Since women are more prone to iron deficiency, especially during puberty, pregnancy, and breastfeeding, including fenugreek seeds in the diet replenishes the body’s supply of iron. Combining tomatoes or potatoes with methi also increases iron absorption.

Controls High blood sugar

Fenugreek seeds are highly effective in controlling blood sugar levels in diabetics, as they contain a natural soluble fiber called galactomannan, which has the ability to slow down the blood sugar absorption rate. The seeds also contain an essential amino acid, 4-hydroxy isoleucine, which enhances the body’s insulin production.

Controls High cholesterol

Chewing on soaked fenugreek seeds is also said to reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and high triglycerides levels, thus cutting down the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The galactomannan in them also helps prevent atherosclerosis and other heart-related problems.