Did you know that the heightened humidity during the monsoon season has detrimental effects on your precious jewels? Be it gold ornaments, delicate silver, precious pearls or sparkling diamonds, all need to be handled with care during the rainy season. Moisture hampers the quality of numerous metal alloys and tarnishes their original lustre.

Here are some tips shared by experts at Reliance Jewels on how to protect your various jewellery pieces:

Diamond

Since diamonds are least prone to any damage, individuals tend to wear them frequently. However, daily usage exposes them to moisture and dirt, eventually reducing their shine. It hampers the overall look and feel of diamond jewellery, which typically costs one a fortune. To protect your prized items, you should gently clean your pieces using a mixture of soap and water or wipe them with a soft damped cloth.

Silver

Silver is very prone to oxidization and tarnishing. Oxidization often turns silver jewellery black in colour, simultaneously robbing them of their charm. Due to the increased humidity in the atmosphere during the monsoon season, these items face a greater risk of corrosion. You can use toothpaste to clean your oxidized silver jewellery. You can even use a soft cotton cloth. Individuals can also apply ‘silver dip’ to safeguard the shine of their silver items. However, irrespective of the protection technique, the cardinal rule remains to avoid any contact with water.

Gemstones

These include pearls, coral, amber and many more. Gemstones are characterised by their organic and delicate nature. During the monsoons, if you plan on wearing jewellery items made of gemstones, then make sure they are not directly exposed to perfumes or sprays of any kind. Such contacts might lead to irrevocable damage. Hence, adequate care and precaution need to be taken while using gemstones. Further, these items are prone to developing scratches due to their fragile properties. To avoid any such occurrence, one must store different gems in separate boxes.

Gold and platinum

In moist conditions, gold jewellery is bound to get dirty and dusty. The same happens in the case of platinum as well. Being neutral metals, they do not demand additional attention. However, completely neglecting their condition during the rains can cost you the quality of your precious jewels. To protect their lustre, make sure gold and platinum pieces are thoroughly cleaned, using a mixture of mild soap and water.

A general factor to consider for your entire collection is its proper storage. Individuals should opt for boxes that have hard exteriors and soft interiors. One must compartmentalise their jewellery based on their type. Silica gel pouches should be placed inside the boxes, to absorb any excess moisture.