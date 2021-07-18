Your weapon of choice should undoubtedly be a good sense of fashion. However, if you don’t yet have a sense of style, don’t worry. Fashion experts agree that former Miss World’s dresses offer the best flirty, feminine vibe.

Here are 5 of Priyanka Chopra looks you would surely like to steal from her wardrobe. Take a look!

It’s hard to take our eyes off of Priyanka’s white satin dress. She wore this chic dress at her restaurant opening, SONA, in New York. This sleeky attire with a high slit makes the dress so glamorous. She nailed the look with a pair of golden sandals and bold golden earrings.

This blue coat dress was worn by the actress at one of the charity events in New York. Her absolute simple and eye-catching outfit is all we need. To add a touch of style she paired it pocket purse and summarized it with a pair of golden heels.

Simple and pretty, isn’t it?

We all know that the Bollywood cum Hollywood actress is lately been drooling on the white attires. Here is another white dress collaborated with transparent heels that Priyanka wore in support of Pride month in New York. She looks stunning in this style.

Call it formal or casuals, Priyanka slays it all, like these grey semi-formals which the actress wore at an event in New York. To level up her game, she grabbed a white side bang and a pair of black sunglasses. She looks classy in this attire.

Crop tops and loose pants are a go-to outfit for every girl. Looks like Priyanka’s comfort outfit is just here. She was spotted with her dog in a white crop top and grey bottom for a walk in New York. To sizzle up the look, she paired it with white flats and black glasses. Well, these glasses surely seem her favourite!