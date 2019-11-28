There is no shortage of places in Delhi to hang out with your friends and family. Delhi is at the centre of some of the most beautiful states with a rich cultural heritage, popular attractions and delicious cuisines. With the commencement of the cold and little breezy weather, one would love to go out and spend some time with family and friends. Here are the places to go and chill this December.

Hidden Treasures

The lifestyle exhibition from the Pink City will showcase weavers, startups and established brands under one roof. The exhibition will have a whole of quality-driven products for shoppers.

Date: 5th-6th December

Time: 11 AM to 8 PM

Place: Hidden Treasures Exhibition, Bangla 123, 123 C Central Avenue, Sainik Farms, Delhi

Fat Tiger

A modern tea shop and dimsum parlour which features flavoured teas, right from cheese capped tea – cold ice tea topped with liquid cream cheese, crushed fresh fruit tea, dessert tea, and more. It also offers an eclectic range of dimsums from baked, soupy, crystal, and steamed, with a variety of fillings.

Time: 11 AM TO 11 PM

Place: Dimsum and Tea Parlour, shop 6, 3rd Floor, Food Court, DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Cost for Two: INR 500 approx