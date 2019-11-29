There is no dearth of bizarre things that occurs every now and then around the world. Recently, an incident of a similar kind happened which left the netizens in splits.

A video is doing the rounds on the internet which went viral after a popular media organization’ s journalist Kostar Kallergis posted it on his official Twitter handle.

On November 26, the journalist posted a video from the news show Good Morning Greece, where a reporter Lazos Mantikos was chased by a pig. Lazos had been sent out to report the damages caused by the flood in Kineta, Greece for the news show, as reported by CNN. That is where a pig followed him wherever he went.

The hilarious video that went viral was shared with the caption, ” Greek journo pestered by a pig while reporting on the recent floods in #Kinetta #Greece (sic).”

The video opened with the studio journalist Giorgos Papadakis, who introduced the reporter at the flood site. Lazos replied, “Good morning, we have an issue,” and we can all see what the issue was.

“Giorgos, can you hear me? We have a pig here that has been chasing us since this morning. Folks, sorry, I can’t stand (still) because it’s biting me,” Lazos said as the journalists back at the studio could not control their laughter.

As of now, this hilarious video has more than 1.6k likes. The netizens flooded with comments section with funny replies. Check out below:

I’m 100% with the pig here, they are very sensible creatures so he must have done something — ʏɪᴀɴɴɪs ʙᴀʙᴏᴜʟɪᴀs (@YiannisBab) November 26, 2019

It’ll be on the spit by the end of the day 🍽 — Nikita de Messinia (@NMessinia) November 26, 2019

theres a pig that knows the truth about bacon — Nicola Davies (@nicolakidsbooks) November 27, 2019

The pig is eager to be shown by the news channel hahahah — Anti Terrorists (@AntiTerrorists3) November 29, 2019

The pig is trying to save his life! Clever darlings, are pigs. — Natalie Vincent (@nataliecvincent) November 26, 2019