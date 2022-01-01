A peep into the art world of Rajasthan

If you are an art lover and loves to add glamour through intricate handcrafts at your home and in style, then Rajasthan is a one-stop destination for you. Rajasthani handmade crafts are aesthetic as well as simple.

From Blue pottery, intricate miniature paintings to traditional glittery jewelry, the craftsmanship of Rajasthani artists depict the diverse shades of Rajasthan designed by well-experienced and accomplished artisans.

Therefore, let’s peep into the world of handmade crafts of Rajasthan and discover creative, eye-catching paintings or art that will spoil you for sure.

1. Blue Pottery

Blue Pottery is one of the well-known crafts of Sanganer, Jaipur. It is a mix of Chinese glazing technology with Persian decorative arts and was brought to India by Mughals. It gets its name from the blue dye, used to color the pottery. The design patterns are floral, animal, and birds motifs.

Apart from usual urns, artisans have come up with tea sets, cups and saucers, glasses, jars, mugs, ashtrays, and more.

The tiles of blue pottery are an attraction and amazingly handcrafted products with super cool designs. They can be exhibited in numerous ways to create patterned floors and walls, yet eye-catching.

2. Terracotta Work

Terracotta works of Rajasthan are also extremely famous. Terracotta blocks are used as building construction material in Udaipur and its surroundings.

Nohar in Bikaner is famed for producing intricate ware in terracotta. Nagaur and Merta are also famed for the many trinkets and terracotta jewelry produced there. Molela has earned a name for the captivating carved plaques and figurines of terracotta made there. It can be seen on the facades of the railway station of Udaipur.

3. Woodcrafts

Rajasthan is famed for hand-carved wooden screens, jharokhas of jaali, furniture, and household items. Barmer, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Shekhawati regions are famed for unique styles of furniture making.

The miniature paintings embossed sleek tables-chairs of Barmer have made a name for themselves while the quaint Jodhpur pieces lend an old-world charm to the homes. Ornate designing and intricate patterns provide furniture with a rich and opulent look. Tilonia is famous for the designs woven out in jute. Wooden frames are coupled with jute or leather to create beautiful woodwork furniture. The Kishangarh region is prominent for the excellent hand-painted pieces its artisans turn out.

4. Thewa – Glass Work | Handicrafts of Rajasthan

Like the rest of the state handicrafts, the glass works of Rajasthan are unique in both design and usage. Besides beautiful and traditional handicraft items, Rajasthan is famed for its Thewa work.

The colored glass base, embossed with golden miniature artwork is the attraction of the Thewa work. The stained glass work of the Havelis, palaces, and temples of Rajasthan or Rajputana are visual delights. An excellent display of stained glass windows, glass mosaics, and intricately inlaid glass work mark the beauty of Udaipur City Palace and the old Havelis of the Shekhawati region of the state.

The princely state of Sirohi boasts of its spectacular fort which has been lavishly adorned with gold and the colored glass works made by the artisans of Pratapgarh. Thewa pendants are famous pieces of jewelry with their blazing hues and exquisite patterns. Chittorgarh is famed for such Thewa jewelry.

5. Jewellery | Arts of Rajasthan

Rajasthan is famous for its glass bangles and mirrored lac bangles, contemporary yet ethnic. These bangles make up the display on most street markets of Jaipur and Jodhpur. Made of lac, these hand-made bangles are strikingly beautiful with bold, inglorious, and vibrant colors. These bangles have artistic designs made up of colorful beads, stones, or mirror work to look prepossessing.

Kundan is a style of jewelry making, practiced in Rajasthan. It is also known as Jadau work. The gemstones are stud in lac with the help of gold foil. The pieces are enamel to give them a bright look. The Kundan is also known as refined gold.

Meenakari Jewellery is another specialty of the states’ artisans. Precious and semiprecious gems are embellishing into gold or silver jewelry and enameled with bright colors.