Patanjali’s ayurvedic tips for glowing monsoon skin

During the monsoon, while we take care to avoid catching a cold or cough, we often neglect our skin. Although modern skincare products provide essential nourishment, everyday ingredients found in your kitchen, which are a significant part of ancient Ayurveda, offer several benefits for healthy skin. Here are a few Ayurvedic monsoon skincare tips that help balance the doshas and directly impact skin health and glow.

Keep yourself hydrated

During the monsoon and winter, we often forget to stay hydrated. However, high humidity levels during the monsoon lead to increased sweat and faster water loss from the body. Drinking adequate water helps keep your skin glowing and full of luster while also aiding in toxin removal. For added benefits, include one tablespoon of Patanjali aloe vera juice or amla juice in your daily routine.

Herbal steam therapy

While the name might sound fancy, herbal steam therapy during the monsoon is an excellent way to open pores and detoxify the skin. A herbal steam bath enhances blood circulation, which contributes to healthier, younger-looking skin. Boil water in a pot with neem, tulsi, and rose petals. Then, place a towel over your head, lean over the steaming pot, and let the steam hydrate your face. Performing your daily skincare routine after a herbal steam bath can significantly improve product absorption.

Exfoliate and tone

Regular exfoliation helps prevent acne breakouts and removes dead skin cells, revealing healthier skin underneath. Instead of expensive exfoliants, choose natural options like oatmeal or rice flour, which are gentle on the skin. Follow up with a good toner, such as rose water, to help balance the skin’s pH level.

Focus on diet and nutrition

Not only during the monsoon but always, it’s best to avoid oily foods and focus on a diet rich in natural Ayurvedic ingredients like turmeric, curry leaves, ginger, and coriander. These ingredients have detoxifying and immunity-boosting properties.