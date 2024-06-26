Patanjali’s Ayurvedic summer drinks for cooling and hydration

Summer has unquestionably made life difficult with soaring temperatures that make stepping out into the sun a challenge, prompting an immediate craving for something cool. For many, the go-to options are chilled sodas and juices, irresistibly tempting despite their high sugar content that can spike blood sugar levels.

During summer, excessive sweating leads to rapid dehydration, emphasizing the importance of consuming liquids that replenish electrolytes. Ayurveda, the ancient system of medicine, advocates hydrating with natural, cooling ingredients that offer multiple health benefits. Here are some refreshing Ayurvedic drinks to quench your thirst and cool your body after a scorching day outdoors.

Barley Water

Barley water remains a hidden gem for many, prized not only for its cooling properties but also for boosting immunity and fighting infections. Boil one small cup of barley in two and a half cups of water, then cool before drinking. This water effectively purifies the body and eliminates toxins while providing essential vitamins and minerals.

Sugarcane Juice

In India, roadside stalls selling sugarcane juice with ice and a hint of lemon are a familiar sight. Known for regulating body temperature and hydrating the system, sugarcane juice also delivers antioxidants and essential nutrients.

Amla Juice

Blend amla with mint, ice, and a touch of jaggery for a perfect summer cooler. Amla isn’t just about cooling; it’s packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, benefiting overall health. Opt for organically sourced Patanjali Amla juice if fresh amla isn’t available, known for detoxifying the liver and keeping you cool in summer.

Coriander Seed Water

Overnight-soaked coriander seed water is revered in Ayurveda for its cooling and hydrating effects, helping to balance doshas and offering antioxidant benefits.

Other options like tender coconut water and lemon water also provide excellent hydration and cooling relief during the summer heat. Alongside these drinks, prioritize water-rich fruits and vegetables to keep your body nourished and resilient in hot weather.