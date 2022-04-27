Be a part of 1 M tree plantation Drive and #BeRememberedForGood!

Tree plantation: For many years, Seagram’s 100 Pipers have been at the forefront of supporting causes that positively impact society through their campaign ‘PLAY FOR A CAUSE’. This year also they have pledged to plant 1 million trees in partnership with the AROH Foundation to bring the brand’s core proposition of ‘Be Remembered For Good’ to life in an experiential way.

This campaign was launched in support of Earth Day. It has also embraced future technologies, launching India’s first Goodnessthemed NFT dedicated to tree planting, titled ‘Now Funding Tomorrow.’

Driven by the power of music, this year’s ‘Play for a Cause’ will feature the participation of India’s acclaimed music bands such as Twin Strings, When Chai Met Toast, Nalayak & Theory who will be performing across all major metros such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chandigarh as well as smaller cities to draw Indian youth attention to the cause and unite the crowds, inspiring social change.

13 coveted NFTs designs themed around ‘Tree Plantation for Environment Conservation’ were launched on 22nd Apr 2022. And, all 13 NFTs sold out in under 10 mins of launch.

Expressing his excitement towards the initiative, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said, “Seagram’s 100 Pipers believes in the leadership of thought & innovation. Play For A Cause music events is key brand experiences that bring alive the ethos-Be Remembered For Good’. This year, Play For A Cause aims to resonate even more strongly with the youth by supporting the cause of Tree Plantation & Eco-Regeneration in two unique ways. Starting Earth Day 2022, 100 Pipers will work closely with AROH Foundation for planting 1 Million Trees across India over a year. Riding the winds of change, 100 Pipers has also leveraged new-age technologies like NFTs to support this cause & drive the message home to the future generations – a first-ever in India! We’ve received an overwhelming response with our first set of NFTs selling out in under 10 mins. Being committed to the cause we will announce a 2nd NFT drop soon.”

Sharing thoughts about the initiative, Dr. Neelam Gupta, Founder President, and CEO, of AROH Foundation said “At no time has it been more evident & more important that we invest in our planet. The collaboration with Seagram’s 100 Pipers Play for a Cause’ is a perfect platform to further amplify our efforts towards environment protection with the India-wide 1 Million tree plantation drive. Also in order to shape our future, we need to embrace technologies of the future which makes the NFT campaign extremely relevant to ensure our message reaches the young audience of today.”