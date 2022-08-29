One Idiot, Return of One Idiot, movies showing importance of savings

Savings and investment are two terms that determine our financial future as individuals. In today’s fast-paced and highly competitive professional setup, every penny earned is an achievement. However, in today’s world, saving money has become more crucial than earning money.

We are living in an era where youngsters are earning better salaries than most experienced professionals. The present time has opened doors of great opportunities to the young crowd and the high-paying jobs have made life easy for them. Most of the young population do not have to make great efforts to earn good salaries. It is not about earning money, it is about smartly saving it.

Movies like One Idiot and Return of One Idiot highlight the importance of saving money and managing savings from a young age. The short films are created by renowned filmmaker Amol Gupte and are shown on various screens in the city.

The film raises two important points. The first part, One Idiot, points out the importance of understanding where to spend money and where to curtail it. It shows how impulsive buying and unnecessary spending drains out one’s earnings and heaps up our debt. It also encourages the younger generation to start saving and placing the savings in a secure manner.

In the second part, Return of One Idiot, the movie picturizes those elderly individuals who did not save in their younger age and how they are left at the mercy of others. It jolts the audience with the stories of elderly people, who relied on their children to take care of them in old age and how they are reduced to penury.

The movies are a great initiative to showcase the importance of financial planning and saving, and every working professional must watch them, at the first available chance.