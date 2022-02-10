Now easily treat razor burns and bumps at home

Being swift and simple, shaving can seem like a quick-fix solution for your hair removal problems. The downside is, sometimes it can leave you with a nasty case of razor burn. If you’ve ever found your skin red, itchy, and bumpy shortly after shaving, that’s exactly what it is. No one wants to flaunt patchy, irritable skin in a sundress post-shaving so here’s how to treat razor burn quickly in 5 different ways.

Teabags

The tannic acid in tea helps reduce skin inflammation and soothe the burning sensation. Simply dab a moistened tea bag over the razor burns, leave it for 5 minutes and rinse your skin with cold water. Repeat this several times a day.

Lemon juice

The citric acid found in lemons acts as a natural astringent and dries the razor bumps, reducing inflammation. Squeeze the juice from three lemons and dilute it with some water. Using a cotton ball, apply the juice to the affected areas, let it dry for about 10 minutes and then rinse with lukewarm water. Repeat this twice a day.

Apple Cider Vinegar

The acetic acid content in it can keep infections at bay. Besides, the anti-inflammatory properties in it can reduce swelling on irritated skin. Dilute the vinegar in water and pat the solution on the affected areas using a cotton ball. Leave for about 10 minutes and rinse with water. Repeat this procedure 2 to 3 times every day.

Aloe vera

This gel helps moisturize the skin by speeding up the healing process. It can also effectively soothe swelling and burning caused by razor bumps. Scoop some gel out of an aloe vera leaf and gently rub it on the affected areas. Once it dries, rinse with cold water. Repeat this 2 to 3 times daily for a week.

Tea tree oil

The anti-bacterial, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory agents in this oil can reduce swelling and also prevent infections. Dilute a few drops of this oil in 50 ml of water and using a cotton ball, gently dab over the razor burns. Rinse with cold water. Repeat this process 2 to 3 times daily.