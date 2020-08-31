In a significant study, researchers have revealed that there is no evidence that blood pressure-lowering medications increase the risk of cancer.

A potential link between blood pressure drugs and cancer has been debated for more than 40 years.

However, the evidence for an increased or decreased risk of cancer with the use of antihypertensive medication has been inconsistent and conflicting.

“Our results should reassure the public about the safety of antihypertensive drugs with respect to cancer, which is of paramount importance given their proven benefit for protecting against heart attacks and strokes,” said study author Emma Copland from the University of Oxford.

This was the largest study, presented at the ‘ESC Congress 2020’ conference, on cancer outcomes in participants of randomised trials investigating antihypertensive medication – around 260,000 people in 31 trials.

Investigators of all trials were asked for information on which participants developed cancer. Much of this information has not been published before, making the current analysis the most detailed yet.

Five antihypertensive drug classes were investigated separately: angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), beta blockers, calcium channel blockers (CCBs), and diuretics.

The investigators estimated the effect of each drug class on the risk of developing any type of cancer, of dying from cancer, and of developing breast, colorectal, lung, prostate and skin cancers.

They also examined whether there were any differences according to age, gender, body size, smoking status and previous antihypertensive medication use before taking part in the trial.

During an average of four years, there were around 15,000 new diagnoses of cancer.

The researchers found no evidence that the use of any antihypertensive drug class increased the risk of cancer.

Each drug class was compared against all other control groups, including placebo, standard treatment and other drug classes.

According to the study, there was no important effect on any individual drug class on overall cancer risk.

“Our study has addressed an ongoing controversy about whether antihypertensive medication increases the risk of developing cancer,” the study authors wrote.

“We used the largest individual-level randomised evidence on antihypertensive medication to date and provide evidence for the safety of blood pressure-lowering drugs in relation to cancer,” they noted.