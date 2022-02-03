Natural ways to get rid of a vaginal yeast infection

Vaginal yeast infection is also called vaginal candidiasis. It is caused when there is an overgrowth of a germ called Candida albicans that is a normal resident of the vagina.

It is characterized by irritation, inflammation, itching, and white discharge. It’s advised to visit a gynecologist in the presence of these symptoms to confirm the diagnosis and rule out other possible conditions, especially if it’s the first episode. In the case of recurrent episodes, the following home remedies can help treat yeast infections. It is advised to consult a doctor first because the doctor may prescribe medications along with home remedies:

Due to its antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral properties, Indian lilac, commonly known as neem, can help fight vaginal infections. After you have boiled a handful of neem leaves in a cup of water, strain and cool. Daily rinse the vaginal area with this for at least a week.

The antibacterial and antiseptic properties in ACV fight the toxins, yeast, and bacteria that cause the infection. Besides, it helps re-balance and restore vaginal flora. Add two cups of ACV to a bathtub filled with warm water. Daily soak in it for about 15 to 20 minutes. You could instead add one cup of ACV to a bucket filled with warm water and wash your vagina with it. Do this once a day.

Tea tree oil and honey

The anti-fungal, anti-viral, and anti-bacterial properties in tea tree oil help soothe chaffed dry and inflamed skin. Honey, on the other hand, acts as a natural moisturizer, providing further relief. Add 2 to 3 drops of tea tree essential oil and one tablespoon honey in a mug of warm water. Stir well and then soak a soft organic tampon into this solution. Place in the vagina and leave overnight. Follow this for a couple of nights until you find relief from the symptoms.

Extra-virgin coconut oil

Coconut oil is known to have anti-fungal, anti-viral, antibacterial, and moisturizing properties, all of which help soothe irritated and inflamed skin. Additionally, regular application of this oil can help keep a check on the growth of yeast. After you’ve washed and wiped the affected area thoroughly, apply some coconut oil over the affected area and leave for about 20 to 30 minutes. Do this thrice daily.

Aloe vera gel

The soothing and moisturizing properties of aloe vera gel help ease any dryness or inflammation, bringing immediate relief. Furthermore, the anti-fungal, ant-microbial and antiseptic properties of this plant can help curb the overgrowth of any infection-causing fungi or bacteria. Apply a thin layer of freshly extracted aloe vera gel over the affected area and let dry naturally. Wash with warm water and wipe dry. Do this at least twice a day.

Probiotics

Probiotics such as yogurt, soy milk, etc help maintain the optimal pH balance, build immunity and thereby prevent any bacteria or yeast from thriving in the vaginal area. It’s best to increase the consumption of probiotics in your daily diet. However, make sure that you refrain from flavored and pasteurized varieties. You could also dip a tampon in some homemade yogurt and place it in your vagina. After leaving it inside for about 20 to 30 minutes, wash with warm water. Applying yogurt directly over the affected areas can also work wonders. Follow any of these methods twice a day.

Indian gooseberry

Indian gooseberry or amla acts as a natural blood purifier and organic cleanser, thereby helping keep a check on vaginal yeast infection. Introduce amlas in your daily diet or simply mix amla powder in your daily cooking.