Here are some natural ways to get rid of vaginal odor

SNS | New Delhi | February 9, 2022 3:04 pm

Adult women, in particular, have vaginal secretions that smell slightly musty, which should not raise any cause for concern.  Moreover, the pungency of the odor can increase or decrease at different points during the menstrual cycle.

Sex usually leads to the secretion of strong-smelling vaginal discharge, which makes the odor particularly noticeable. However, a vagina that becomes distinctly malodorous in regular everyday life could indicate an underlying infection or problem that needs attention.

The abnormally unpleasant smell is usually accompanied by other signs of vaginal discomfort such as irritation, burning, itching, and discharge.

Here are some natural ingredients that can help get rid of vaginal odour.

Tea tree oil

The antifungal and antiseptic properties of tea tree oil naturally help get rid of unpleasant odour causing bacteria. Add three-four drops of tea tree essential oil to a cup of warm water and rinse the affected area. Follow this once daily for a week.

Yoghurt

The good bacteria in yoghurt helps fight candida infection, one of the most common causes of vaginal odour, thereby, restoring normal vaginal pH levels. Consume two cups of unsweetened, plain yoghurt daily.

Indian gooseberry

Indian gooseberry, aka amla, acts as a natural blood purifier and organic cleanser. It helps keep a check on any vaginal infection that might contribute to the unpleasant odour. Introduce amlas in your daily diet or simply mix amla powder in your daily cooking.

Indian lilac

Due to its antifungal, antibacterial and antiviral properties, Indian lilac, commonly known as neem, can help fight vaginal infections. After you have boiled a handful of neem leaves in a cup of water, strain and cool. Daily rinse the vaginal area with this for at least a week.

Apple cider vinegar (ACV)

The antibacterial and antiseptic properties in ACV fight the toxins and bacteria that cause vaginal odour. Besides, it helps re-balance and restore vaginal flora. Add two cups of ACV to a bathtub filled with warm water. Daily soak in it for about 15-20 minutes.

