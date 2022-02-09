Here are some natural ways to get rid of vaginal odor

Tea tree oil

The antifungal and antiseptic properties of tea tree oil naturally help get rid of unpleasant odour causing bacteria. Add three-four drops of tea tree essential oil to a cup of warm water and rinse the affected area. Follow this once daily for a week.

Yoghurt

The good bacteria in yoghurt helps fight candida infection, one of the most common causes of vaginal odour, thereby, restoring normal vaginal pH levels. Consume two cups of unsweetened, plain yoghurt daily.

Indian gooseberry

Indian gooseberry, aka amla, acts as a natural blood purifier and organic cleanser. It helps keep a check on any vaginal infection that might contribute to the unpleasant odour. Introduce amlas in your daily diet or simply mix amla powder in your daily cooking.

Indian lilac

Due to its antifungal, antibacterial and antiviral properties, Indian lilac, commonly known as neem, can help fight vaginal infections. After you have boiled a handful of neem leaves in a cup of water, strain and cool. Daily rinse the vaginal area with this for at least a week.

Apple cider vinegar (ACV)

The antibacterial and antiseptic properties in ACV fight the toxins and bacteria that cause vaginal odour. Besides, it helps re-balance and restore vaginal flora. Add two cups of ACV to a bathtub filled with warm water. Daily soak in it for about 15-20 minutes.