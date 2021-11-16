Myntra launches luxury store on its app

To strengthen its position as one of the leading fashion brands in the country, Myntra on Tuesday unveiled a dedicated store for all things luxury — Myntra Luxe — on its app.

The segment offers luxury connoisseurs access to a curated collection of their favourite luxury brands, which also includes many first-time luxury brands available on Myntra through The Collective, across categories.

“Myntra Luxe brings leading global luxury brands within easy reach of a growing cohort of shoppers looking up to this category in India today,” Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said in a statement.

With this proposition, Myntra forayed into the luxury segment, strengthening its commitment to creating value for its wide customer base by making a vast range of brands and styles accessible to them.

The fashion e-commerce giant has also joined hands with The Collective, India’s first and coveted multi-brand luxury lifestyle retailer that collaborates with the world’s luxury apparel and accessory brands, to deliver the initial thrust for the launch of this segment.

The Collective brings a curated collection of brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Ted Baker, Hackett London, Hugo and Fred Perry to Myntra Luxe.

“We have witnessed a sharp rise in demand for luxury brands on our platform during the course of the pandemic, prompting us to create a dedicated offering for the same and enable luxury customers to enjoy a distinguished experience,” Pais said.

“We are especially excited to be launching our Luxe store with the addition of The Collective, which has established itself strongly in the minds of the customers with its unique assortment of global luxury brands,” Pais added.

The brand assortment also includes Bvlgari, Movado Tissot and many other leading brands. The leading categories of products in this segment include apparel, accessories, footwear, beauty and watches.

Myntra will offer a wide collection of 65 luxury brands through the new Luxe store to begin with and will continue to scale the portfolio further.