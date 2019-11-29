The metropolitan city of Delhi is known for its exclusive restaurants, hotels, fests, street food, bars and many more. However, opting for a place where you’d love going to with your friends and family can be a real task. This is when we put out a list of unique places to visit and enjoy with our dear ones. Here are some places, one can go and have some time with their loved ones.

The Westin

The Westin, Gurgaon, New Delhi is all set to dedicate an entire alfresco dining area to the Royal Flavours of Awadh, featuring different menus curated by the hotel’s Indian Master Chef Sadab Qureshi. The evening will observe a complete pack with live music, traditional décor and an extensive Awadhi menu, featuring a sumptuous array of shorbas, biryanis, tikkas and desserts from the land of Nawabs.

Venue: Seasonal tastes, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

Date: 02nd December 2019 onwards

Pricing: Set Menu for INR 7000++ for two people and Ala Carte Menu for INR 2500++ for two people

Time: 7:00 pm – 11.30 pm

The Oasis Fest

The Oasis is a two-day exotic amalgamation of art, music, mindful fashion, home decor, collaborations, cultures and cuisines. The fest will bring together the bohemian and eco-conscious community at one place and witness a flux of ideas, imagination, creativity and conversations. The venue consists of a ravishing yet minimalist art gallery, luxurious green gardens along with a space for individuals to breathe creativity into their surroundings.

Venue: ‘1 AQ’, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Date: 07th & 08th December