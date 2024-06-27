Muscle gain with Ayurveda: Patanjali’s herbal boosters

When it comes to our overall well-being, muscles are not just for show but rather a powerhouse of energy that drives us to perform various functions. In the modern world, muscle gain often relies on protein powder, exercise, and a customized diet. However, did you know that Ayurveda, the traditional practice of science, also offers a host of potent herbs and foods that can aid in your muscle gain journey?

In Ayurveda, Agni, or our digestive fire, plays a crucial role in muscle building and retention. The food we consume should be absorbed optimally so that the muscles receive the necessary nutrients. Ayurveda, with its potent herbs, helps break down food easily and retain the maximum nutrients required for overall health. Here is a compilation of Ayurvedic food and herbs that play a significant role in your journey to a healthy life.

Shatavari

The presence of asparagine in Shatavari makes it a potent herb for muscle growth and retention. Shatavari offers a myriad of benefits and is often consumed by individuals seeking positive muscle growth results. For strength and vitality, Shatavari helps absorb maximum nutrients and aids in muscle gain. This potent herb also aids in muscle recovery after a strenuous workout.

Ashwagandha

Whether it’s for migraines or inflammation, many are aware of the various roles that Ashwagandha plays in maintaining overall well-being. However, most are unaware of its benefits in maintaining muscle strength and growth. Well-known for its therapeutic properties, Ashwagandha plays a crucial role in maintaining cardiorespiratory capacity, which is essential for muscle strength and recovery.

Amla

What do you associate Amla with? Digestive issues? Weight loss? Immunity? But did you know that Amla can also help with muscle gain? Amla’s weight loss property helps not just burn fat but also boosts protein synthesis, which directly impacts muscle gain. Opt for a shot of Patanjali Amla juice after a workout to reap the benefits of this potent herb.

Gokshura

Although not as well-known, Gokshura helps boost protein synthesis and increases the secretion of testosterone levels. This results in easier muscle gain and retention. An extremely potent Ayurvedic herb, athletes often consume it to gain muscle naturally.

A few other Ayurvedic herbs that can aid in muscle gain are Guggul, Brahmi, Fenugreek, Turmeric, and others.