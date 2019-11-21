Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram game has been strong off-late. The Miss World 2017 recently shared mesmerising pictures of herself from a store launch in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, the former Miss World shared pictures of her look on Instagram where she looked stunning. Manushi was dressed up in a sequinned mini-ensemble with heavy metallic cutwork. The dress has a plunging neckline which amped up the outfit.

To complete her look, Manushi kept the accessories minimal with ear studs to go with the outfit. Alongside the pictures, he wrote, “Silver lining! (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Silver lining! A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Nov 20, 2019 at 8:33am PST

She kept her makeup subtle, with mascara, kohl and brown lipstick.

Manushi’s fans were charmed by her look, and ‘beautiful’ seemed to be the common verdict. One fan wrote, “So pretty,” while another said, “You are looking so cute.”

On the work front, Manushi is currently shooting for her debut film Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar.

The film will release on Diwali next year.