Maldives: New Mumbai for Bollywood celebs

When you think of an exotic beach vacay, the first place that comes to your mind is Maldives! The pristine beaches, blue water and white sand will make you fall in love with this South Asian Island country. On a trip to Maldives, you will experience romance, adventure; thrill, serenity and fun all in one go. If you are a beach lover, you surely have Maldives on your bucket list.
The beaches are loaded with exciting water activities like banana rides, Jet Ski, skimming the lagoon, canoe rides, surfing, scuba diving, fishing, etc.
Maldives is a dreamy destination carrying romance in the air. Walking hand in hand on white sandy beaches, enjoying the balmy weather while sipping on coconut water, taking a stroll on boardwalk at dusk, chasing one another on bicycles, watching movies under the stars are some of the couple activities you can cherish on this secluded island away from all the chaos.
However, Maldives is becoming famous holiday destination for Indian celebrities to enjoy their vacation and has been for quite a long time. From Bollywood celebrities to crickets stars they have opted Maldives to enjoy a wholesome holiday experience.
Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Varun Dhawan, Tapsee Pannu to Rakul Preet Singh, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, well the list is endless, all have visited the Indian Ocean paradise recently.
Some of the beautiful resorts of Maldives where B-town celebs love to spend holidays are:
- Grand Park Kodhipparu
Grand Park Kodhipaparu has all the elements to deliver an experience that is as luxurious as it is at one with its incredible natural surroundings. Featuring 120 idyllic beach front and over water villas, of which 65 has their own private pools, and a large infinity pool that offers mesmerising vistas of the Indian Ocean, an award-winning spa, among others. In short it comes equipped with everything that one will possibly need for their idyllic getaway.
Sonakshi Sinha was spotted having a brief luxury holiday at this resort that is known for offering luxurious beachfront pool villas and over water villas.
- W Maldives
W Maldives is a private island resort hotel that comes with infinity pools, tucked away on the island of Feydhoo. You can opt to escape to W Maldives, which is a luxury 5-star private island resort. Surrounded by the wonderland of white-sand beaches, breathtaking reefs, and scenic lagoons, you will never have a dull moment here. And as you reach this heart shaped spot, you are in for a cutting edge lifestyle experience for sure.
- LUX South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas
LUX South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas is the ideal place to spend a vacation on the island of Dhidhoofinolhu, which offers the perfect setting for a family vacation. The scenic natural beauty of this spot can be viewed at Himandhoo Thila and Bunbaru Public Beach. When here, do take out time to explore the area, and indulge in water adventures for some fun.
Rakul Preet Singh was recently spotted here, enjoying a relaxing vacation with her family.
- One & Only Reethi Rah
One&Only Reethi Rah is located on one of the biggest islands in North Malé Atoll. It surrounded by the Indian Ocean nestled amidst a stretch of coral atolls, lagoons, and white sands.
You’ll also discover Taylor Taylor, a celebrity hair salon where you may sip a cocktail while getting your hair. It also houses the first National Geographic diving centre. One&Only Reethi Rah fosters remarkable soul journeys with an unrevealed blend of elegance, choice, and individualised discovery.