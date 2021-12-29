Maldives: New Mumbai for Bollywood celebs

When you think of an exotic beach vacay, the first place that comes to your mind is Maldives! The pristine beaches, blue water and white sand will make you fall in love with this South Asian Island country. On a trip to Maldives, you will experience romance, adventure; thrill, serenity and fun all in one go. If you are a beach lover, you surely have Maldives on your bucket list.

The beaches are loaded with exciting water activities like banana rides, Jet Ski, skimming the lagoon, canoe rides, surfing, scuba diving, fishing, etc.

Maldives is a dreamy destination carrying romance in the air. Walking hand in hand on white sandy beaches, enjoying the balmy weather while sipping on coconut water, taking a stroll on boardwalk at dusk, chasing one another on bicycles, watching movies under the stars are some of the couple activities you can cherish on this secluded island away from all the chaos.

However, Maldives is becoming famous holiday destination for Indian celebrities to enjoy their vacation and has been for quite a long time. From Bollywood celebrities to crickets stars they have opted Maldives to enjoy a wholesome holiday experience.

Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Varun Dhawan, Tapsee Pannu to Rakul Preet Singh, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, well the list is endless, all have visited the Indian Ocean paradise recently.

Some of the beautiful resorts of Maldives where B-town celebs love to spend holidays are:

1. Soneva Fushi

The beautiful sunrise and sunset-facing villas make sure that you get a room with a view, and which offers unparalleled sea views. Spacious luxury villas here are hidden among dense foliage on a private island, and are located within the Baa Atoll, which is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Here, all the rooms and villas are extraordinarily spacious and offer direct private access to the beach. No wonder B-town celebs, such as Katrina Kaif, Kareena and Saif, Mouni Roy, Varun Dhawan, among others have been found holidaying here.