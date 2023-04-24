Make summer of 2023 epic with The Residence by Cenizaro

Take a luxurious trip to the Indian Ocean this summer and have the vacation of your dreams there. With locations in the Maldives, Mauritius, and Zanzibar, The Residence by Cenizaro is ready to meet all of your vacation needs.

A sandbank escape under the African sun

The Residence Zanzibar has set up the uninhabited islands of Pungwe and Kwale in the Menai Bay Conservation Area so that tourists can fulfil their castaway island fantasies. Rich mangrove forests and magnificent beaches surround the area, and it is possible to swim or snorkel in the clear seas to see amazing marine life and coral reefs. In the middle of the ocean, on a white spit of sand, a butler offers freshly grilled seafood. It has elements of Robinson Crusoe with a touch of luxury. Castaway picnics, barbeque dinners, and beach bonfires can also be arranged at The Residence Maldives.

Unforgettable dolphin cruise

Evenings at The Residence Maldives are wonderful because guests can bounce between the two residences, located in Falhumaafushi and Dhigurah. It feels like something out of a fairy tale to be sailing on the water while listening to the sound of breaking waves and enjoying a bottle of champagne. It’s strange to see spinners and bottlenose dolphins performing aerial tricks during this 90-minute tour.

Diving into the deepest Atolls of the Maldives

Visitors with varied levels of diving experience can explore marine life at The Residence Maldives, which is surrounded by a shimmering lagoon and great dive locations with unspoiled coral reefs. The resort is just a short five to one-hour boat journey from the dive destinations. The resort’s PADI 5-Star Dive Centre has multilingual diving instructors who instruct and lead divers as they explore the underwater world, which is home to 2,000 different species of fish, white tip sharks, barracudas, reef fish, manta rays, turtles, and hidden underwater gardens. It is advantageous for beginners to learn to dive in such a calm and secure setting. With the bubble generator, kids eight years old and older can try diving for the first time.

In addition, the resort may schedule guided snorkelling excursions to discover the diverse underwater life and multicoloured coral reefs. Dolphin pods may occasionally swim by in the Dhigurah reef if you’re lucky.

A Splash in the Indian Ocean

Fishing fans would love the Maldives since they can learn how to fish on a dhoni as the locals do. The chefs at The Residence Maldives create mouthwatering meals using the day’s fresh catch.

The resort can also organise a variety of water-based activities for thrill-seekers, including jet skiing, wakeboarding, windsurfing, catamaran sailing, and glass-bottom kayaking. Many of these activities are available to visitors at The Residence Zanzibar’s Water Sports Centre.

Breezy evenings with delicious concoctions

The Dining Room Bar at The Residence Zanzibar is the ideal place to enjoy the fresh wind while watching the sunset. The bar at The Residence Mauritius offers traditional tea, cocktails, and even the option for guests to create their own drink using local ingredients.

The Beach Bar at The Residence Maldives is partially submerged in the swimming pool and overlooks the beach, where one can have island-style drinks during the day and signature sundowners in the evenings.

Most memorable school break

Taking a family vacation? At The Residence by Cenizaro buildings, it’s easy to keep young visitors interested. The resorts offer specialised kid’s clubs and events for kids and teenagers (ages 3 to 12). At the Turtle Kids Club at The Residence Maldives, a group of qualified staff members assist with value-adding activities like learning the Dhivehi language, playing the bodu beru drums and practising native crafts like leaf weaving. They have the option of playing inside, outside, on the beach, or in a play area with a variety of play structures.

The Kids Club at The Residence Zanzibar promises endless entertainment. There is a long list of activities and adventures, from studying Swahili to going on treasure hunts to playing volleyball, all of which are supervised by a team of bilingual, properly educated employees. On the beach and around the pool, they can also enjoy free ice cream and fruit skewers.

The Planters Kids Club at The Residence Mauritius is modelled after a sugarcane plantation house and is only a few feet from the beach. Pony rides, creole cooking lessons, painting and craft sessions, and picnics are just a few of the activities provided by a team of professionals to keep the kids entertained.

The kids will have plenty of tales to tell their friends when they return to school as a result of all these activities. What’s next? While youngsters are having a blast, parents can relax at a spa or beach club.